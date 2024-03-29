Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 264.9% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.11.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

