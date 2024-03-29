Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the February 29th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASHTF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. 8,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Ashtead Group Company Profile



Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

