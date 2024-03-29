ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in ASML by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $970.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $382.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $924.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

