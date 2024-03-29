ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $961.65 and last traded at $970.47. 685,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,108,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $974.01.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $924.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.81. The company has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

