ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,921,600 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 1,293,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,405.3 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock remained flat at $28.36 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

