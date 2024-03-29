ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,921,600 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 1,293,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,405.3 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock remained flat at $28.36 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.85.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
