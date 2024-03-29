Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in March

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Associated British Foods stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. 4,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

