Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in March

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.7 %
Associated British Foods stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. 4,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
