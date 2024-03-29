Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Astera Labs Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $74.19 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

