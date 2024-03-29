AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) VP Stephen M. Petrarca Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AstroNova Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

