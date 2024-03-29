Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATH. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.67.

Shares of ATH opened at C$5.23 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.30.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4798903 EPS for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

