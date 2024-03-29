Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ATLCL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 76,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

