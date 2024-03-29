Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $1,588,287.93.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total transaction of $1,625,537.25.

On Monday, March 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12.

On Friday, March 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total transaction of $1,712,891.85.

On Monday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $1,686,355.83.

On Monday, February 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,175.12.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16.

On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $195.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.96. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

