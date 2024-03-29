Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the February 29th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

ATAT traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 1,599,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,850. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.66. Atour Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

