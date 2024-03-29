Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the February 29th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atreca Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 81,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,025. Atreca has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atreca by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 2,858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 381,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

