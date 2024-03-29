AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 1.7%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 13,113,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 38,529,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.