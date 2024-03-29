Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Auckland International Airport Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Auckland International Airport Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.1883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Auckland International Airport’s previous dividend of $0.02. Auckland International Airport’s payout ratio is currently 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

