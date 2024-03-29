Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,727 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after buying an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $148,306,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,092 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

