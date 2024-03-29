Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $12.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after buying an additional 688,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after buying an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.