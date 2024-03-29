Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $114.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

