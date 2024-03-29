Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 44,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

