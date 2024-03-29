Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

