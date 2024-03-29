Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $9.60 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

