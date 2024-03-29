Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $599.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.