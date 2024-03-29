Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

