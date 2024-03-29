Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.