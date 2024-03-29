Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 37,911 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 9.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 1.78% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $75,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,738,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $9,687,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $238.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $181.34 and a twelve month high of $238.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

