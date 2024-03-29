Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 501 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after buying an additional 124,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after buying an additional 105,064 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,238,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GWX stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $734.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

