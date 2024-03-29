Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 70,238 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,238 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

EFG stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

