Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,659 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of RIVN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.
Rivian Automotive Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
