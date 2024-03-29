Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Update

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of APPTF opened at C$7.31 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$8.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.72.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
