Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Update

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of APPTF opened at C$7.31 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$8.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.72.

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

