AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Chairman Sells $21,374,474.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,152.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,912.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,699.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,080.72.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

