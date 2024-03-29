Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.34

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.34 and last traded at $89.34, with a volume of 206407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.26.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

