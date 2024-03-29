Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after buying an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,669,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,892,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

