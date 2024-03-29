Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.02

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 127976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

