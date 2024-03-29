Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the February 29th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 786,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,971. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

