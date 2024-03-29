Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.78.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $223.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

