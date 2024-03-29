AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 65.6% in March

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the February 29th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 63,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,399. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Get AXA alerts:

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.