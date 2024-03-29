Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

