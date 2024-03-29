Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 40,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 78,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market cap of C$20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

