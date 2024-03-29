Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 291,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Baijiayun Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of RTC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 191,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,373. Baijiayun Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

