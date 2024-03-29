Ballast Inc. Acquires 2,079 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

