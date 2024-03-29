Ballast Inc. Buys 2,847 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $121.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

