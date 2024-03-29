Ballast Inc. Buys Shares of 2,500 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

