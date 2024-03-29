Ballast Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

