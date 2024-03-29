Ballast Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

