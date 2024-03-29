Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $229,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.47 and its 200 day moving average is $334.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

