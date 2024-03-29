Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.43 and a 200 day moving average of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

