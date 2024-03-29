Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.85

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 35433883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

