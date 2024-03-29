Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the February 29th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
BAOS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.57. 34,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,445. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.
About Baosheng Media Group
