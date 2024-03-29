Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the February 29th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

BAOS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.57. 34,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,445. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

