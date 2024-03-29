Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to Hold at China Renaissance

China Renaissance downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Baozun by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Baozun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Baozun by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

