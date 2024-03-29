Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Stock Up 8.0 %

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.